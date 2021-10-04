Not only Facebook services, internal tools are also out - journalist tweets

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Facebook staff are facing problems with internal tools used for business communication, Ryan Mac, a journalist for The New York Times, said in a tweet on Monday.

"Not only are Facebook's services and apps down for the public, its internal tools and communications platforms, including Workplace, are out as well. No one can do any work," he wrote on Twitter.

Another journalist for The New York Times, Sheera Frenkel, said that she had been on phone with some working for FB, "who described employees unable to enter buildings this morning to begin to evaluate extent of outage because their badges weren’t working to access doors".

According to Downdetector, a service monitoring the operation of popular internet resources, users reported a crash of Zuckerberg’s social media companies, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram minutes before the market closed on Monday evening.