Turkmen-Russian relations don’t depend on external situation — Turkmen president

ASHGABAT, October 1. /TASS/. Ashgabat and Moscow maintain long-term cooperative and comprehensive relations that don’t depend on the external situation, Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

"Relations between Turkmenistan and Russia are relations between two strategic partners, which means that the Turkmen-Russian cooperation is long-term and comprehensive and doesn’t depend on the external situation," he said.

"We are cooperating on issues of maintaining peace and security on the international and regional arenas, within the largest international organizations, first of all, within the United Nations, and coordinate our steps there if necessary," he said.

The Turkmen president stressed that such cooperation rests on the closeness or similarity of the approaches, which are based on the generally-recognized norms of international law, the United Nations Charter, the principles of equality, respect to sovereignty of states, non-interference into their domestic affairs.

Berdymukhamedov also hailed economic cooperation between the two countries. "As concerns the economy, Russia has been among the leaders in terms of trade with Turkmenistan for decades. It is a leading investment partner of our country," he said.