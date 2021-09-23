Russia to allocate $20.5 bln on technological development in 2022 - Deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will allocate about 1.5 trillion rubles ($20.5 bln) to finance the state program for scientific and technological development in 2022, according to a statement on the government website, published on Thursday.

On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko held the first meeting of the government commission on scientific and technological development. The main topic on the agenda was preparation of the state program for the scientific and technological development of the country. Currently, a new version of this program is being developed by the order of President Vladimir Putin.

"The state program is gradually beginning to take shape. We are defining projects that will be implemented within its framework. For example, we will allocate funds to increase the salaries of scientists, to support the radio-electronic industry, as well as to overhaul institutions of higher education. We managed to increase the financing of the state program. Next year it is planned to allocate about 1.5 trillion rubles for its implementation," Chernyshenko said as quoted by the statement.

According to him, at the moment the state program comprises 75 structural elements, including 20 elements, which are part of the national projects.

In compliance with President Vladimir Putin’s May Decree of 2018, National Projects in 12 areas have been worked out. They cover demography, culture, healthcare, education, housing and urban development, the environment, roads, labor efficiency and employment maintenance, science, the digital economy, small and mid-sized business, international cooperation and exports. The implementation of the National Projects slated by 2024 is estimated to cost around 25.7 trillion rubles ($353 bln).