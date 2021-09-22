Gasoline exchange prices to stabilize after completion of planned repairs at refineries

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Russia’s fuel market is stable, though the fluctuations of exchange prices are due to continuing repair works at refineries and the market’s shift from summer fuel types to winter ones, according to the Energy Ministry’s comment at TASS request on the premium gasoline price hitting an all-time high during the exchange trading on Wednesday.

"Those factors drive the fuel demand up, with the risks of deficit on the trading fully eliminated. To maintain the stable situation, the Russian Energy Ministry and the Federal Antimonopoly Service monitor the fuel market daily, hold fuel meetings, with recommendations on stable supplies to the market and their increase in the near future provided to companies," the ministry told TASS.

The energy ministry expects that "after completion of planned repair works at refineries further growth of gasoline production volumes will also help stabilize exchange prices." "We expect retail prices to continue changing with rates close to the inflation level in the future," the ministry added.

Earlier on Wednesday the exchange territorial index of the 95 Octane, or premium gasoline, edged up by 0.6% to 60,180 rubles ($826.71) per tonne, hitting an all-time high.

However, reserves of gasolines at oil depots and exchange deliveries remain at stably high level, according to the ministry.