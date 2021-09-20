Rusal will set terms to resume bauxite shipments in Guinea when probe is completed

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. Russian aluminum producer Rusal will define terms for the resumption of bauxite shipments in Guinea after the completion of the probe into the collision of two freight trains and the restoration of the railroad tracks, a spokesperson with the company told TASS.

"At present a probe has been launched into the incident, the company’s representatives are providing all necessary assistance to the relevant agencies in Guinea. The terms of resumption of shipments can be defined after the probe into the train collision is completed and the railroad tracks are restored," the official said.

Earlier on Monday, two freight trains owned by Rusal collided in Guinea, Fim FM, a local radio station, reported. As a result, one person was killed, five were injured. According to sources of the radio station, the incident occurred because the train drivers were unable to communicate with each other.

No Russian citizens were hurt in the accident, an official with the Russian embassy in Guinea told TASS.

Rusal has been operating in the Republic of Guinea since 2001, being one of the largest foreign investors in the country. In Guinea Rusal owns Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK) and the Friguia bauxite and alumina complex. Moreover, the company is implementing a project on the development of the world’s largest bauxite deposit Dian Dian in the Boke region.

In 2020, Rusal produced 7,435 mln tonnes of bauxite at its fields in Guinea, which accounted for 50% of the company’s total production of bauxite.

The global aluminum market relies on 20% of its bauxite supplies from Guinea.

On situation in Guinea

On September 5, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, commander of an elite special forces unit in Guinea, announced the arrest of the country's 83-year-old President, Alpha Conde, who had led the country since 2010. The rebels suspended the constitution, dissolved the government, appointed military governors, and imposed a curfew. Global key players, including Russia, condemned the unconstitutional actions of the military, calling for the release of Conde and a negotiated settlement.

Doumbouya assured foreign investors and partners that the country's new authorities will fulfill their obligations and urged mining companies to continue their activities.