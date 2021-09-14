Apple unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. US company Apple unveiled the high-end part of its iPhone13 lineup - a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and a 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max - during its annual autumn presentation, broadcast on the company’s website on Tuesday.

Both models feature the company’s advanced A15 Bionic chip and improved cameras.

OLED displays have an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and can go as bright as 1,000 nits.

Both models are equipped with three cameras that now have a night mode and a micro mode. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max now support the ProRes format and allow to film in up to 4K / 30fps.

iPhone 13 Pro Max battery lasts 2.5 hours longer than that of 12 Pro Max, and the battery of iPhone 13 Pro works 1.5 hours longer compared to 12 Pro.

Also, iPhone 13 Pro became the first of the company’s smartphones available with the memory of 1TB.

iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999 and Pro Max - at $1,099 in the United States.