MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The MOEX index during trading on Friday rose by 0.27% to 4,001.7 points and renewed its all-time high, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange as of 6:50 pm Moscow time.

The RTS index rose by 0.44% to 1,734.16 points.

The price of a November futures contract for Brent oil on the London ICE exchange fell by 0.08% to $72.97 per barrel. The price of WTI crude oil decreased by 0.4% to $ 69.71 per barrel.