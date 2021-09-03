Russia’s full participation in sports events depends on those politicizing sports — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the full-scale participation of the Russian Federation in major international sports events depends not on Moscow but on those who politicize sports.

Answering questions at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday, the head of state touched on the subject of Russia potentially applying to host the Olympics. However, he said that one of the preconditions for this is the country’s full-scale participation in major international competitions. "And this doesn’t depend on us. It depends on those who are politicizing the international sport," the Russian leader noted.

"I hope that there are already enough unifying venues, such as art, sports, the fight against common challenges in order for us to be guided by the considerations of common interests, and not the selfish ones, some political egotistical considerations," the Russian president asserted.