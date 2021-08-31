Nord Stream 2 second string laying at final phase — Gazprom

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Gazprom is finalizing startup on the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to begin supplies and is close to completion of second string laying, a top manager of the company said on Tuesday at a teleconference.

"As you are aware, the mechanical completion of the first string was completed in June. Pipes were connected by the tie-in. Startup is now at the final stage, which will support readiness of the first string for commercial operation start," the top manager said.

Second string laying is also at the closing stage and its commissioning will also require integrated activities similar to the first string activities, he noted. "I can only add that we endeavor to put the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into operation in the near future," the top manager said.

Gazprom does not expect the Nord Stream 2 launch will seriously influence on gas export in 2021, department head of the company Alexander Ivannikov said.

The company has already announced 5.6 bln cubic meters of gas can be supplied over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in this year, Ivannikov said. However, considering different routes, the launch of this project "will not significantly influence on total export volumes," he added.