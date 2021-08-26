Hainan to set up 50 new medical centers in the province worth $ 154 million by 2025

HAIKOU, August 26. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities will invest 1 billion yuan (about $ 154.46 million) in the construction of 50 new clinical medical centers on the island during the fourteenth five-year plan (2021-2025), reported www.hinews.cn.

In the coming years, the authorities also intend to focus on improving the interdisciplinary diagnostic capabilities of local medical staff and introducing affordable therapies for diseases of various organs, including cardiovascular diseases, diseases of the central nervous system, respiratory problems, digestive system, kidney disease and tumors.

According to the news outlet, the authorities are convinced that improving public health will contribute to the development of the free trade port in the province. The construction of 50 health centers, according to the adopted health development strategy on Hainan during the fourteenth five-year plan, will be the first step towards expanding the capabilities of the entire healthcare system in the province. The plan also provides for the construction of branches of national medical institutions, the network of which will cover all provincial cities, counties and rural areas.

The news outlet writes that favorable conditions for the work of personnel will be ensured in the new medical centers in order to draw highly qualified personnel both from other regions of China and from abroad.