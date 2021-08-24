{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Some 600 new businesses opened in Moscow daily, up by a third compared to pre-crisis level

As of August 10, 728,765 individual enterprises and companies were registered in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Around 600 new business projects are being opened in Moscow each day, up by one third compared with the level before the coronavirus pandemic, head of Moscow’s entrepreneurship and innovative development department Aleksei Fursin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Before the pandemic 400-450 new businesses were opened in the city each day, whereas now — 600," he said.

According to the data provided by the single register of small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) maintained by the Russian Federal Tax Service, as of August 10, 728,765 individual enterprises and companies were registered in Moscow, up from 681,368 SMEs as of August 10, 2020.

