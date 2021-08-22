Putin supports idea of moratorium on scheduled inspections of businesses in 2022

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported the idea of a moratorium on scheduled inspections of businesses in 2022 and promised to discuss with the government issues of ensuring access to digital services for small businesses.

"You are right, it should be done. And we will try to ensure it as far as we can," he said at a meeting with activists of the ruling United Russia party on Sunday, commenting on a proposal to ensure access to digital services for small businesses.

"As for inspections, I will discuss this matter with the government. The less administrative pressure, the better. But, an important aspect is linked with ensuring safety of clients," he noted.

The Russian government imposed a moratorium on scheduled inspections of businesses in March 2020. The moratorium was later extended to 2021.