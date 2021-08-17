Court fines Google 5.5 mln rubles for refusal to delete banned information

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. A magistrate court in Moscow fined Google 4 million rubles ($54,417) for the refusal to remove prohibited information, the court’s press service told TASS. The court official added that on considering the second protocol, the company was fined another 1.5 million rubles ($20,405).

"Google was found guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 2 of Art. 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. The company was sentenced to an administrative fine of four million rubles under the first protocol and 1.5 million rubles under the second similar protocol," the court’s official said.

On Tuesday, the court will consider three further administrative protocols against Google.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) reported that YouTube, owned by Google LLC, had failed to remove about 5,000 prohibited pieces of content. According to the watchdog, the YouTube administration ignores the demands of the agency to remove pieces of content containing false information, including about the coronavirus. The agency clarified that video hosting is the leader in terms of the volume of illegal content that has not been deleted.

Since the beginning of the year, 11 protocols have been drawn up against Google LLC for not deleting illegal pieces of content. The regulator also went to court in connection with the company's refusal to locate the databases of its Russian users in Russia.

Earlier, the magistrate's court fined Google 9.5 million rubles ($129,249) under three administrative protocols for refusing to delete prohibited information and 3 million rubles ($40,815) for the refusal to locate databases of its Russian users on the territory of the country.