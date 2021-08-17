Russian deputy PM urges to build ships at Far Eastern shipyards to develop cruise lines

VLADIVOSTOK, August 17. /TASS/. It is necessary to build ships for Far East cruises at local shipyards that have received a boost to development due to support mechanisms recently assumed, Russian Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said in an interview with Vladivostok State TV and Radio Broadcasting Company.

"For example, we want to set up a cruise company in the Far East, simply to order ships at [Russian] shipyards, [Russian] shipyards have been recently revived a little due to crab-fishing boats’ order, due to the order of ships within the framework of the approved mechanism of quotas in exchange for investment, however, we should move on. That is why we would gladly order several cruise ships for providing an opportunity to visit the Kuril Islands, the Commander Islands, Wrangel Island, there are many wonderful territories around the Far East that are almost impossible to reach," Trutnev said, adding that he considers it unfair that only foreign vessels operate in the Far East.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed into law the bill stipulating introduction of a quota for crab production (catching) for investment purposes on May 1, 2019. Allocation of 50% of the total allowable crab catch for this type of quota is provided. Shares in quotas will be assigned to users for 15 years according to results of auctions. First crab auctions were held in October 2019, with 35 lots allocated, which added 142.4 bln rubles to the Russian budget.

One of the tasks that President Putin has given to heads of Far Eastern regions, is to improve transport accessibility of territories and develop domestic tourism. Yury Trutnev tasked federal ministries together with governors with drafting measures that will help attract tourists to the Far East and allow supporting the local tourism sector after the pandemic, in May 2020.