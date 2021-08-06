Russian non-resource exports projected to gain 15-20% in 2021, says ministry

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Economic Development Ministry projects an increase in exports of non-resource goods from the country by 15-20% by the end of 2021 in annual terms, the ministry’s department director Lilia Shchur-Trukhanovich told an online conference on Friday.

"In 2020, [Russian] exports of non-resource goods increased by 4% compared with 2019. We understand that it was a very difficult year, nevertheless there was an increase. We have a more optimistic outlook for this year. We suggest that the growth will be around 15-20%," she said.

The ministry also registered positive trade surplus in the services sector in Russia for the first time ever, the department director noted without specifying the reporting period.

Analysts of the National Research University Higher School of Economics (HSE) said in a note dubbed ‘Commentary on state and business’ dated July 21, 2021 with reference to data provided by the Central Bank that Russia’s foreign services trade balance became positive in June 2021 for the first time ever, reaching $0.1 bln. In May 2021 the balance was negative with deficit worth $0.7 bln. Foreign services trade turnover rose to $9.4 bln by the end of June, exceeding last year’s levels by 23-30% for the third consecutive month, experts said.