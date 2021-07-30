Russia ranks second by petroleum exports to US in May 2021

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Russia became second by total petroleum exports to the United States in May 2021, with record-breaking deliveries totaling 26.17 mln barrels, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports on Friday.

The previous record was set in May 2009, when Russia delivered crude oil and petroleum products to the US totaling 25.08 mln barrels.

Canada tops the list of petroleum exporters to the US in May with 125.75 mln barrels and Mexico is third (22.56 mln barrels).

Russian petroleum products account for the bulk of deliveries to the United States. Crude oil export amounted to just 8.6 mln barrels but is at the same time the all-time high figure since June 2011. Russia ranks third in terms of oil export after Canada (109.86 mln barrels) and Mexico (18.59 mln barrels).

Russian export of crude oil and petroleum products to the US surged almost 2.5-fold year-on-year in May 2021, including oil supplies alone soaring by 65 times.

Total crude oil imports by the US equaled 180.65 mln barrels in May 2021, up 6.1 mln barrels against April.