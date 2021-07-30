Cutting-edge Il-114 plane to become platform for fine-tuning technologies

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The cutting-edge Il-114-300 turboprop aircraft may become a platform for fine-tuning new technologies, First Deputy Director of United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec state corporation) Sergey Yarkovoy said in an interview with TASS.

"We are ready to offer Il-114-300 as a platform for fine-tuning new technologies," he said.

The Zhukovsky Research Institute is currently involved in the development of electric power units, according to Yarkovoy. "We are ready to act as partners for the implementation of promising projects," he said.

The Il-114-300 is a short-haul turboprop passenger plane for local airlines. It can take off from small airfields with concrete and unpaved runway surface. The seating capacity of the airplane is 68 passengers. Its serial deliveries are scheduled for 2023.