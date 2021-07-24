Russia to double flights between Moscow and Minsk from August 1 — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia will double the number of Moscow-Minsk flights and increase the number of flights to Belarus from Sochi and Krasnodar, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

"The crisis center resolved to increase on bilateral basis the number of flights to the Republic of Belarus from August 1, 2021: from 10 to 20 flights via the Moscow-Minsk route. Sochi-Minsk and Krasnodar-Minsk flights will be performed three times a week for each route," the center said in a statement.

Starting from June 10, Russia increased the number of regular flights to Belarus to 10 per week.

Earlier, the Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, tasked the two countries’ transport ministries to "organize all aspects of air traffic"