Drones to be included in civil aviation government order program — official

ZHUKOVSKY, July 21. /TASS/. Russian authorities will include domestic unmanned aerial vehicles into the civil aviation government order program, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Oleg Bocharov told TASS at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon.

"It was ordered after yesterday's meeting with the President to include drone systems into the planned civil government order," the official said.

The Ministry will determine the required quantities of drone orders and funds allocated for this purpose after receiving information about drone requirements from state customers, Bocharov said. "It [the state civil order] consists of special equipment, commercial aviation equipment, regional and helicopter equipment. Now there will also be a section of unmanned aerial vehicles," he added.

Over 200 bln rubles ($2.7 bln) will be allocated during three coming years from the National Wealth Fund to finance procurement of civil aviation equipment, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said yesterday.