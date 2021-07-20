Domestic engines to boost demand for Russian aviation equipment globally — top manager

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Aircraft engines developed by the United Engine Corporation (UEC) will increase the demand for Russian airplanes and helicopters on the international market, CEO of Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev told reporters on Tuesday at the MAKS 2021 air show.

Domestic engine production has made a significant progess over the last five years, the top manager said. Mass production has begun for new engines across all modern aviation platforms.

"That’s why we are implementing import substitution; a program was prepared for the medium class of helicopters, light helicopters and heavy helicopters," Mikheev said. A breakthrough is expected in this sector "because the presence of a foreign engine certainly creates some restraints in conditions of sanctions, in the environment of market competition. Therefore, the availability of Russian airplane and helicopter engines as part of aviation systems constitutes major advantages," he added.