Moscow court will announce verdict in case of investor Michael Calvey on August 2

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The Meshchansky Court in Moscow will announce its verdict to the founder of the Baring Vostok private equity firm Michael Calvey and other defendants in the case of embezzlement of 2.5 bln rubles ($33.5 mln) on August 2, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The verdict will be announced on August 2 at 12:00 Moscow time," the judge said.

During the debate of the parties, the state prosecution considered it possible to impose a suspended sentence on all those involved in the criminal case. For Michael Calvey, the prosecutor asked for 6 years, for the Baring Vostok’s partner Philippe Delpal - 5 years, for the director of the fund for investments Ivan Zyuzin - 5.5 years, for another partner of Baring Vostok Vahan Abgaryan - 5 years, for the former managing director of the investments of the bank Alexander Tsakunov and General Director of the First Collection Bureau Maxim Vladimirov - 4.5 years each, for the former director of the Vostochny bank Alexander Kordichev - 4 years.

Baring Vostok’s case

On February 13, 2019, Russia’s Investigative Committee launched a criminal case into the embezzlement of 2.5 bln rubles ($32.9 mln) from the Vostochny Bank following a complaint by Serzod Yusupov, a minority shareholder in Vostochny Bank, filed with Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Michael Calvey is the key defendant in the case.

According to the initial version of the investigation, Calvey and his accomplices put together a scheme, where the "First Collection Bureau", under their control, waived its right to a 59.9% stake in a Luxembourg-based company called the International Financial Technology Group (IFTG), to the Vostochny bank to pay it back for a 2.5 billion-ruble debt. Before the deal, IFTG’s shares were valued at 3 bln rubles. However, the investigation is examining another estimate of 600,000 rubles (according to a Cyprus-based company’s valuation). That said, the Central Bank claimed that the price of these shares was close to zero, the investigator noted. The defense later challenged that appraisal of shares referring to lack of results of the financial expertise. Calvey denies all the charges.