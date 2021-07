MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Territorial exchange indices of 92-octane (Regular) gasoline blend and liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) set new records at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), according to trading data.

The Regular 92 blend prices added 0.5% to reach 56,010 rubles ($753.8) per tonne. The LPG exchange price gained 1.8% and totaled 38,880 rubles ($523.4) per tonne.

Diesel fuel, fuel oil and LPG prices repeatedly set new historical records at SPIMEX in 2021.