MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Alrosa plans to mine 25-26 mln carats of raw diamonds in 2026, CEO of the Russian diamond producer Pavel Marinychev said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"We plan about 25-26 mln carats to be mined next year. Again, not because we cannot produce more but in order to properly adjust the demand and correctly adjust global inventories of raw diamonds. Alrosa directly influences on it because each third raw diamond turning into cut diamond globally is mined at the company’s deposit. When the market will adjust itself, we will return to our target figure, plus-minus 29-30 [mln]," the chief executive said.

Alrosa is expected to produce 29.7 mln carats as of the end of 2025.