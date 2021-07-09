RF to return privileges for extra-viscous oil production after completion of OPEC + deal

ALMETYEVSK / Tatarstan /, July 9. / TASS /. The recovery of privileges for extra-viscous oil production will take place in 2023-2024, as the restrictions in OPEC + end, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov told reporters on the sidelines of the Oil Summit-2021 on Friday.

"While the OPEC + deal is in effect, the state, fighting the pandemic and the consequences of the pandemic, sought any other additional sources. Just one of the tax optimization schemes (in such a way that for a certain period of time the taxation conditions were leveled for of all types of oils," Sazanov said. "As the OPEC + deal closes naturally in the volumes necessary for the development of extra-viscous oils, tax incentives will be restored from 2023-2024," he explained. Sazanov stressed that in the future, state support in the form of tax preferences for super-viscous oil will be provided.

In October 2020, the Russian Federation adopted legislation on the abolition of privileges for super-viscous and depleted fields, while it was proposed to transfer them to the tax on added income tax regime, however, in the final version, the transfer to income tax was adopted only for depleted fields.

It was also reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to restore some of the incentives for the production of high-viscosity oil. The Ministry of Finance is ready to offer them to oil producers starting in 2024. As previously stated by the Finance Ministry, by the end of 2021, the parameters of the AIT for super-viscous oil will be developed in order to put them into effect from 2024.