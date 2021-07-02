Putin’s contacts with leaders of OPEC+ countries not planned so far, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. There are no plans to bring about contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and other countries’ leaders amid the lack of consensus on the issue of further OPEC+ actions so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"So far, there are no plans to bring about any top-level contacts, the work is underway at the level of Deputy Prime Minister [Alexander] Novak," he said.

On Thursday, OPEC+ ministers tried to agree on the production level starting August. During the consultations, sources told TASS that the general recommendation would be based on an increase in oil production by two mln barrels per day from August to the end of 2021. However, several countries, among them the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan, were against the output levels offered.

Due to the lack of consensus OPEC+ ministers postponed the talks to Friday, July 2. The meeting of the monitoring committee is now scheduled for 4:00 pm Moscow time, while the OPEC+ ministerial meeting — for 5:30 pm Moscow time.