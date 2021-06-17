Kiev's conditions for Nord Stream 2 contradict market principles — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The conditions for the operation and launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline put forward by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba contradict the principles of the market economy as a basis for international economic cooperation, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday at a briefing.

"This project is based on profit, not politics. Ukraine or some other countries putting forward certain conditions for the launch and operation of the gas pipeline, in addition to the existing legal norms, simply contradicts the generally recognized market principles, which should act as a base for international trade and economic relations," she said.

The diplomat stressed that this project is primarily based on the mutual economic benefit of Russian and European companies, as well as on the interest of both parties in ensuring stable supplies of Russian gas along the most cost-effective route. "If the Ukrainian side wants to join the project, then negotiations should be held with shareholders and other interested companies," she said, noting that "political hysteria should be stopped".