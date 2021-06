MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The ruble’s exchange rate responded positively to the meeting of Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, in Geneva on Wednesday, trading at 71.86 rubles per dollar and 87.12 rubles per euro on Moscow Exchange, according to the trading data as of 2:31 pm Moscow time.

As of 2:44 pm, the dollar was trading at 72.02 rubles (-0.21%), while the euro — at 87.31 rubles (-0.29%).