Putin to inaugurate Amur Gas Processing Plant start on June 9

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will inaugurate the launch of the Amur Gas Processing Plant (GPP) on Wednesday, June 9, the Kremlin’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The head of state will watch in a videoconference the plant’s connection to the Power of Siberia’s main gas pipeline. The plant will extract valuable components from its raw gas - methane, ethane, propane, butane and helium. In the production of helium, the plant will become the world leader. An annual volume of 60 mln cubic meters is planned," the presidential press service said.

The construction of the Amur GPP is one of Gazprom’s largest infrastructure projects in the Far East of Russia. The plant’s design capacity will be 42 bln cubic meters of gas annually. The plant will consist of six production lines.

The Amur GPP is scheduled to reach the design capacity in January 2025.