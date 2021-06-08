Russia to satisfy requests from EU for flights bypassing Belarus, coordination needed

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russia will satisfy the requests by European countries for altering air routes to bypass Belarusian airspace, but this is an issue of serious coordination, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told journalists on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum on Tuesday.

"These are absolutely clear procedures, the allotment of additional frequencies, as they say, ‘time slots,’ points of entry. Again, all of this requires coordination from the point of view of ensuring the safety of these new routes. This requires time. Naturally, we will satisfy the requests but this cannot be resolved in a snap, like some of our partners are trying to imagine who first make certain decisions but apparently cannot think [them] through at least two steps ahead," he said in response to a corresponding question.