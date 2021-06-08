Gas supply start for Nord Stream 2 not known yet — regional authorities

BERLIN, June 8. /TASS/. Authorities of the German federal state of Mecklenburg — Western Pomerania cannot yet indicate the exact date for gas supply start over the Nord Stream 2, a spokesperson of the regional ministry of energy, infrastructure, and digital development told TASS.

"The deadline for [issue] of such permits cannot yet be determined, because the actual connection [of the pipeline to the gas transport system] should be established at first and numerous tests, and preparatory activities should be completed," the ministry said.

At the same time, all the permits were issued in the German responsibility zone, and only individual reports have not yet been received. "Evidence of tightness, strength, and availability of required safety devices of two strings of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline" should be furnished to the competent authority in Stralsund, the ministry noted.