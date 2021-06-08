SWIFT does not intend to disconnect Russia from system — Rosswift

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. SWIFT has no intentions to disconnect Russia from the system because it will not benefit anyone, executive director of the Russian national SWIFT association (Rosswift) Roman Chernov said on Tuesday.

"Nobody is going to disconnect us from SWIFT. This is very simple — this will not benefit anyone," he said.

SWIFT is the international interbank data transmission and payment system, with over 11,000 largest institutions across the globe connected to it.

Reports regularly appear in mass media that Russia can be disconnected from it as one of tougher Western sanctions.