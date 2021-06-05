Oil production in Russia more environmentally friendly than in US - Rosneft CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Oil production in Russia is now much more environmentally friendly than in the United States. At the same time, in matters of environmental protection, it is necessary to focus on refusing oil from environmentally dirty industries, and not to put pressure on all projects, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Russian environmental regulation in the oil and gas industry is significantly stricter, which predetermines high quality of Russian projects," he said, noting that to maximize production in the United States, hydraulic fracturing is carried out 4-5 times more than in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday ру believes that moving towards carbon neutrality and green technologies should not turn into an instrument of unfair competition or a deterrent to countries.

"It is necessary to put aside political and other differences, not to turn the transition to carbon neutrality into an instrument of unfair competition, when, under the pretext of a carbon footprint someone tries to reshape investment and trade flows in their interests, and restricted access to advanced green technologies becomes a deterrent to individual countries and manufacturers," Putin said.

Putin noted, citing scientific data, "As a result of human economic activity, over 2 trillion tonnes of greenhouse gases have accumulated in the Earth's atmosphere. Each year, their volume increases by 50 bln tonnes, gradually warming up the planet".

