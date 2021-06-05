Around 13,000 people participated in SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The number of participants in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) was around 13,000, Adviser to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said on Saturday.

"The number of participants who took part in the events of the forum amounted to 13,000 people, 140 countries, 11,000 Russian and foreign companies, 800 top companies are represented at the level of their leaders," he said.

At the same time, 3,000 forum participants were foreigners. The forum in 2019 was attended by 19,000 people.

Participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) have signed more than 800 agreements worth over 3.8 trillion rubles ($52.22 bln), Kobyakov said. "Businessmen from all over the world, Russian businessmen have signed more than 800 agreements at this forum. The total amount of agreements <...> is 3.86 trillion rubles," he said.

According to Kobyakov, 745 agreements were signed at the forum in 2019. "Over 160 agreements in the field of socio-economic and interregional cooperation, more than 110 agreements in the field of high technologies, about 80 in the banking sector and about 50 agreements were concluded in the field of education and science. It is worth noting that our foreign partners signed more than 50 agreements at the forum," Kobyakov added.

The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is being held on June 2-5. The forum’s business program will focus on the global and Russian economies, social issues, and technological development. TASS is the information partner and the official photo hosting agency of the forum.