US business interested in operations in Russia, unwilling to lose positions, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. American business is interested in operations in Russia and unwilling to lose its positions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

A delegation of American businessmen is traditionally present at the Forum, he noted, adding that it is one of the biggest, consisting of more than 200 participants.

"This generally highlights the fact that American business is interested in operations in Russia and, despite all political restrictions, wants to keep its positions on the Russian market," he said.

Putin referred to American business as interesting and promising. "Some companies support their capitalization - our foreign partners - particularly because they have operations and their quite serious assets, especially concerning energy, of course, in Russia," he said.