Austrian Chancellor calls Nord Stream 2 safe and modern route for gas supplies to Europe

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Austria is confident that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will provide a safe and modern route for gas supplies to Europe, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said speaking via video link at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Austria, like Germany and some other European countries, has a very positive view of Nord Stream 2. Of course, we believe that the interests of Ukraine and other countries in the region should be respected. In general, we are firmly convinced that the diversification of routes and diversification of energy sources is advisable. This is still very important not only for Austria, but also for many parts of Europe. It will remain so for a very long time. I think it is important that there are such safe, modern energy routes, and no doubt that Nord Stream 2 will be one of them," Kurz said.

According to him, despite the delays in the implementation of the project, Austria is "very optimistic" about it and believes that "it will be implemented."

"We, like Germany and some other countries in our region, consider this project a great chance for energy security in Europe. It is also positive for Russia, because we are a very large consumer for the Russian market," the Austrian Chancellor stressed.