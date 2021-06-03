Russian presidential envoy suggests introducing cross-border carbon tax

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. It is worth introducing a cross-border carbon tax in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), special envoy of the Russian President Anatoly Chubais said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"Let’s change a defensive position for a proactive one. Why not think about the introduction of a cross-border carbon tax in the EAEU? We have a whole range of technologies and industries at a good level of energy efficiency and, accordingly, carbon dioxide. The European Union announced the tax not for Russia, not for Belarus but for the whole world," Chubais said.

Russian authorities made a huge mistake, leading to domestic companies having to pay the carbon tax to the European treasury, rather than to the Russian treasury, he said earlier.

The case in point is a carbon duty on import of goods the European Commission can introduce as part of the European Green Deal to create competitive advantages for companies with low greenhouse gas emissions.