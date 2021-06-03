French companies invited to Russian infrastructural projects

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Companies from France are invited to take part in implementation of infrastructural projects in Russia, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said on Thursday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"A new round of investments in infrastructure is planned now, considering capabilities of the National Wealth Funds and the presidential decision to allocate huge infrastructural loans to regions. All that open new opportunities for economic growth and new opportunities for investments. This is the agenda bringing our countries together and capable to unite the business. We call for interaction in this regard in every way," Reshetnikov said.

Russian and French companies already had rich experience of business interaction, the Minister said. "We are ready to develop joint technologies, implement the best solutions," he added.