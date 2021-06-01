OPEC+ countries reaffirm decision to boost oil production in May - July

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Ministers of OPEC+ countries ended negotiations on the oil market actions and agreed to keep effective the plan of oil production recovery by 2 mln barrels per day, OPEC says on its website.

The meeting "reconfirmed the existing commitment of the 10th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting in April 2020, amended in June, September, and December 2020, as well as in January and April 2021 to gradually return 2 million barrels a day (mb/d) of the adjustments to the market, with the pace being determined according to market conditions," the document says.

The next OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting is scheduled on July 1 of this year, OPEC says.