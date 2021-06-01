Duopharma agrees with Malaysia’s Health Ministry on supplies of Sputnik V vaccine

SINGAPORE, June 1. /TASS/. The Duopharma Sdn Bhd pharmaceutical company has signed an agreement with the government of Malaysia on the supply of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Duopharma Biotech Berhad through its wholly-owned subsidiary Duopharma (M) Sendirian Berhad has with the recent signing with the Government of Malaysia, represented by the Ministry of Health, concluded execution of separate definitive supply agreements with the Government and a subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund for the supply of 6.4 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. <…> The supply of the vaccine is subject to the fulfillment of the remaining condition precedent under the supply agreements, namely the approval of the vaccine by the Drug Control Authority of Malaysia, as well as other terms and conditions of supply," the press release says.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented all Malaysians with extraordinary challenges, which we can only overcome through immediate collaboration on many fronts: Duopharma Biotech is fully committed and proud to be part of our Nation's inoculation program," Duopharma Biotech Group Managing Director, Leonard Shatar said as quoted by the press service.

Duopharma and the Russian Direct Investment Fund signed the agreement on terms of delivery of Sputnik V to Malaysia on January 26, 2021.