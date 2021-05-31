Serial production of Aurus to strengthen Russia’s presence on global market — Putin

SOCHI, May 31. /TASS/. Serial production of Aurus luxury cars will strengthen the position of Russian vehicles on the international market. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday by videoconference at the Aurus plant launch ceremony.

"I expect serial production of Aurus cars will strengthen the presence of Russian automobiles on the international market and provide an opportunity to ramp up high-technology exports," the President said.

Domestic companies constitute about 70% of component suppliers for Aurus vehicles, Putin noted. "This is a good chance for them to master new technologies and get extra orders," the head of state added.

Putin has given high marks to the Aurus domestic luxury automobile brand and said he was not just a passenger but also got behind the wheel of these cars.

The head of state extended his appreciation to everyone participating in the project, speaking by a video link at the manufacturing inauguration ceremony of the Aurus series. "I am confident these cars rolling off the production line will enjoy demand," Putin assured.

"I travel in such cars and was in the driver’s seat many times. This is indeed a laudable and high-quality vehicle, that meets all global standards," President Putin said.