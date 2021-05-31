Russia starts series production of Aurus luxury cars

ELABUGA, May 31. /TASS/. Series production of Aurus Senat luxury cars has been launched at the Ford Sollers plant in Elabuga, Tatarstan, TASS reports on Monday. President Vladimir Putin took part in the opening ceremony by videoconference.

The minimum price of Aurus Senat cars will be 18 mln rubles ($245,000). As reported earlier, cars of the first series batch will be presented with a high level of options and their price will reach 22 mln rubles ($300,000).

Shipments of automobiles are planned to start in June, the Kremlin says in its materials. The majority of Aurus vehicles are planned for sale on international markets, in countries of the Middle East in the first instance.