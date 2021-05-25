Moscow offers cooperation on NPP projects in third countries to Riyadh

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia offers cooperation in the nuclear power sphere in third countries to Saudi Arabia, including in designing nuclear power plants (NPP) with small capacity reactors, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak says at the intergovernmental commission’s meeting.

"The second promising area is the cooperation in small capacity reactors sphere. This is a new area. We offer joint work in this regard for building up Russian-Saudi partnership for refinement of the 600 MW NPP project and its further promotion on the third countries’ market," Novak says.