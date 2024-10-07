Informal meeting of CIS leaders, EAEU summit planned in December 2024

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The next informal meeting of CIS leaders is planned traditionally in late December in St. Petersburg and the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will also be linked to this date, aide to the Russian President Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"We will traditionally organize in late December in St. Petersburg one more informal meeting of [leaders of] CIS countries," the official said. "It is held every year; it will also be held this time," Ushakov said.

"The meeting under the auspices of the EAEU is also linked to it," the presidential aide said. "That is, the EAEU summit meeting will be held," he noted.