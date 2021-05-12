More than 80% of participants of Hainan consumer show ready to take part again next year

HAIKOU, May 12. /TASS/. Over 80% of the exhibitors at the first China International Consumer Products Exhibition are ready to take part in the event again next year, according to the "Hainan Daily".

According to the news outlet, potential participants in the next exhibition include the French cosmetics company L'Oreal, the Japanese Shiseido, the American holding of luxury fashion goods Tapestry, one of the world's largest diamond producers De Beers, the Hong Kong jewelry holding Chow Tai Fook, the auditing and consulting company KPMG and others.

The first China International Consumer Products Exhibition was held on May 7-10 at the Hainan International Exhibition Center in Haikou. The total exhibition area reached 80,000 square meters. The expo was attended by representatives of 70 countries, over 2,600 premium brands of consumer products, as well as more than 1,500 companies, including about 850 Chinese, over 650 - foreign ones. During the four days of work, the exhibition attracted more than 240,000 visitors, as well as over 30,000 customers, including professional buyers.

The proposal to organize the exhibition was included in the program for the construction of Hainan's free trade port, published on June 1, 2020. On September 20, 2020, the CPC Central Committee and the Chinese State Council approved the event. The organizers were the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan administration. It was the first consumer products exhibition in China.