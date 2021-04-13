BRICS works to expand New Development Bank membership

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. BRICS (Russia, Brazil, India, China, South Africa) launches the process of expanding membership in the association’s New Development Bank, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia’s BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov announced on Tuesday.

"We are now launching the process of expanding the membership of the BRICS New Development Bank," he said.

He stressed that, despite different culture, history, and development trajectories, all BRICS countries are united by "interest in working on a positive agenda, helping each other to cope with the problems that arise, and together influencing global processes towards their stabilization." "That is why, it seems to me, other countries are drawn to BRICS," he said.

"BRICS is an association with no hidden agenda. We are happy for everyone who interacts with us," Ryabkov added.

The New Development Bank was established by the BRICS countries on the basis of an intergovernmental agreement signed during the 6th BRICS Summit in Fortaleza in July 2014. The purpose of the bank is to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the BRICS and developing countries.