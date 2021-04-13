Denunciation of tax convention with the Netherlands fairly probable, says Russian Ministry

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Denunciation of the tax agreement with the Netherlands is quite probable, Deputy Finance Minister of Russia Alexei Sazanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Correspondence is present but there is no convergence of positions. We said our position means equal conditions for Cyprus or for the Netherlands. Colleagues disagree with such conditions," Sazanov said. "They make counter-proposals but we cannot resort to them because the channel to siphon off funds from Russia with a lowered tax rate remains," he added.

"Reasoning from current developments, denunciation is fairly probable," the official noted.

The Russian government has tools to support the business in case the tax conventions are denunciated, Sazanov said. "We can make adjustments within the Internal Revenue Code framework in such way so that to avoid worsening of conditions, if the government has the political desire," he added.