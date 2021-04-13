Fresco to invest 800 mln rubles in development of container terminal in Novosibirsk

MOSCOW, April 13. / TASS /. The Fresco transport group plans to invest 800 mln rubles in the development of its container terminal in Novosibirsk in 2021, as well as expand the terminal network in all regions of its presence, the President of the transport group, Arkady Korostelev, told reporters on Tuesday.

"In terms of the investment program, we plan to expand our terminal network in all regions of presence. Now our business is built from east to west and vice versa, and we want to expand from north to south, that is, to cover all of Russia," Korostelev said.

The Fesco Transport Group is one of the largest private transport and logistics companies in Russia with assets in the port, railway and integrated logistics business. The group owns Vladivostok Commercial Sea Port, the Transgarant railway operator, and the Russian Troika, an operator of fitting platforms. Fesco manages 40,000 containers, its fleet of fitting platforms is about 6,000 units. The group's fleet includes 18 transport vessels, which mainly carry out transportation on their own shipping lines. The group has three main terminal complexes in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk with a total capacity of more than 161,000 TEU (an analogue of a 20-foot container) per year.