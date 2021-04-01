Hainan and Tibet Autonomous Region launch regular flights

SANYA, April 1./TASS/. China's Hainan and Tibet Autonomous Region will be connected by air routes. According to the "Sanya Daily", the first flight on the Sanya - Zunyi - Lhasa route landed at Sanya's Phoenix International Airport on March 30.

Flights in this direction are operated by Tibet Airlines. Flight TV9919 was not only the first flight between Sanya and Lhasa, but also the only flight between the southern Chinese province of Hainan and Tibet Autonomous Region. With the opening of this route, Phoenix Airport has completed the creation of a network that now covers all provinces and cities under the central jurisdiction of the country.

Flights to Lhasa from Sanya and back via Zunyi city (southwestern Guizhou province) are operated by Airbus A319 aircraft. This flight is available three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In the future, Tibet Airlines plans to launch flights from Sanya to Lhasa through the cities of Dazhou (southwestern Sichuan province) and Wanzhou (administratively part of the central city of Chongqing).