Hainan's first consumer goods fair choses the mascot of the event

HAIKOU, March 23. /TASS/. The first China International Consumer Goods Expo in Haikou, Hainan's capital, has chosen the mascot for this large-scale event. According to its organizing committee, the most ancient inhabitant of the island, the Hainan gibbon, has become a symbol of the exhibition's success.

A small figurine of two hugging primates is made in the shape of a heart, one of the halves of which is painted in almost orange color, and the other in dark tones close to black. "Female gibbons usually have a yellow coat, while the males are dark gray," said the press service of the Hainan International Economic Development Office.

The mascot was designed by the designers of the Diantong Group and is called "Yuanxiao" (Lantern Festival). In fact, as conceived by the artists, it is a Chinese artistic abbreviation of two consonant characters, meaning "Hainan gibbons welcome you to the consumer expo."

As the creators of the symbol explained, it symbolizes integrity and solidarity, as well as the desire for sustainability.

The first China International Consumer Goods Expo will be held in Haikou on May 7-10, with over 600 overseas companies participating. This event is one of the measures to implement the general development program of Hainan's free trade port, which was published on June 1, 2020, by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese State Council. The fair will take place in the international exhibition center, the exposition area will amount to 80,000 square meters.