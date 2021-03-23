Russia to start producing quick charging stations in 2021

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. KRET holding, an affiliate of Rostec, will start producing charging stations for electric vehicle and electric bus charging stations with the recharging time of 24-30 minutes, the state-run corporation says on Tuesday.

Production of fast-charging stations will start in the fourth quarter of this year, KRET told TASS.

This is the first series production of such stations for public electric transport in Russia, Rostec noted.

New stations can be used to charge electric buses and electric cars. Their performance is more than ten times above counterparts on the Russian market. "Full charging of an electric bus battery using the new charging stations takes just 24 minutes," the company says. It will take half an hour to charge an electric car, Kret said.

The service life of KRET charging stations amounts to 15 years.